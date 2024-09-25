NIA to probe train sabotage incidents: Rail Minister

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the Railways is working closely with all state governments, Director Generals of Police (DGP) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to track miscreants who are trying to derail trains by placing objects on tracks.
Insisting that the railways have been working with all zones and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to get to the root of the matter, Vaishnaw said, "We will take strict action against anyone and everyone behind such illegal activities. The administration is working hard to ensure that no such incidents are repeated and that we can track down the offenders."
In the past month, nearly 20 cases have been reported in which obstructions in the form of gas cylinders, boulders, or broken rails have been placed on the railway tracks with the intent to cause damage to train operations.
Published 25 September 2024, 03:38 IST