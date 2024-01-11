NIA carries out raids in 6 States in crackdown on Babbar Khalsa International, Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The seizures during the raids included two pistols, two magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.6 lakh, besides documents and digital devices.

The three cases are related to the terror activities being carried out by the BKI, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the terrorist-gangster networks operating in the country.

Such activities include smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) etc., from across the borders, the NIA spokesperson said.

The terror hardware is being used by the operatives of terror outfits and organised crime syndicates for carrying out bomb blasts, targeted killings, extortions and funding of such outfits in various parts of the country.

Thursday's crackdown involved raids at 16 locations in a case related to the activities of the chiefs and members of the BKI.

The NIA, which had registered the case suo motu (on its own) on July 10, 2023, has identified Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa as among the key conspirators involved in hatching terror conspiracies as well as smuggling arms and ammunition into Punjab.

They have also been sending funds to their associates through various money transfer service scheme (MTSS) channels for carrying out terrorist activities, according to the NIA's investigations.

Seven locations were raided in the second case lodged by the NIA against the organised crime syndicate being run on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, including Goldy Brar, under the provisions of the UAPA.

Brar, who is based in Canada, was recently declared as an individual terrorist by the government.

The syndicate has spread its "mafia-style" criminal networks in several states as well as abroad in an active conspiracy with Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, a "designated individual terrorist", the NIA spokesperson said.

These networks have been involved in many sensational crimes, such as the killings of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as well as religious and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar, besides large-scale extortions from businessmen and professionals.

The third case, in which nine raids were conducted, is related to several proscribed terrorist organisations and criminal gangs based in India and abroad, which have been involved in hatching terror and criminal conspiracies in various parts of the country.

The searches were part of the NIA's continuous crackdown on terror outfits and individual terrorists engaged in carrying out criminal and terrorist activities in India, as well as their support networks, the NIA spokesperson said.