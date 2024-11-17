Home
Nigeria to honour PM Modi with Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award

Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 09:02 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 09:02 IST
