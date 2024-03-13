Nijjar killing | Where’s the evidence? New Zealand Deputy PM on alleged 'potential Indian link'

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has raised doubts about the evidence supporting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims of a "potential Indian link" in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based Khalistan separatist.

When asked by The Indian Express whether Canada had shared information on the Nijjar case, Peters said, “Well, I wasn’t here, it was handled by the previous government. But look, sometimes when you’re hearing Five-Eyes information, you’re hearing it and saying nothing. It is coming past you. You don’t know the value or the quality of it, but you’re pleased to have it. You don’t know whether there is going to be substantial material value or nothing. But the very, very critical information that matters… This was mainly handled by the previous government.”

“As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one,” he added.