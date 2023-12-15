Nikhil Gupta, arrested in foiled plot to kill Pannun, moves Supreme Court

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Nikhil Gupta, accused by the US of conspiring to kill declared terrorist and Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, seeking the intervention of the government to release him from prison in the Czech Republic.

The plea said the petitioner urgently moved the apex court seeking relief in a matter fraught with complexities.

He sought a direction to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Embassy of India at Czech Republic to immediately trace and produce him, as he is currently in detention/custody at Pankarac prison in Prague, Czech Republic.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to intervene in the extradition proceedings pending before Extradition Court in Prague, Czech Republic to ensure that he guaranteed a fair and transparent trial.

It contended that the genesis of the petitioner's predicament dates back to June 30, 2023, when he was "illegally" detained at Prague Airport in the Czech Republic.

He claimed his solitary confinement is in grave violation of his fundamental rights.