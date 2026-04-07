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Nine-judge Supreme Court bench hears pleas on discrimination against women at religious places

Ahead of the hearing, the Centre filed written submissions and requested the top court to uphold restriction on the entry of women of menstruating age into Sabarimala temple.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDiscriminationreligious places

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