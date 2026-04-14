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Nirav Modi case to be 'confidential' as European Court of Human Rights grants anonymity

If Modi's plea is rejected, it will eliminate the final legal hurdle for his extradition to India from the UK, where he is lodged in a London prison.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsNirav ModiEuropean Court of Human Rights

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