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Nirav Modi must pay over $11 million to Bank of India, UK court rules

The judge also pointed to 'the interest on that sum for which Mr Modi is liable', which adds up to an estimated $11.5 million until March 2026, with further interest accruing following that date.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsUnited KingdomNirav Modi

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