Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nirav Modi seeks to reopen UK extradition case alleging 'real risk of torture' in India

The Crown Prosecution Service, representing the Indian government in court, argued against the grounds for reopening a matter in which Nirav’s extradition had been ordered nearly six years ago.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 04:51 IST
India NewsLondon

Follow us on :

Follow Us