Nirmala Sitharaman highlights India's expanding trade architecture in meeting with Norwegian CEOs

She said that Union Budget 2026-27 also underpins the reform focus of the Government of India on easing regulatory and compliance burden for citizens and companies.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:40 IST
