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Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress for 'fear-mongering' and 'obstruction'

Gandhi also pointed out that the suffering caused by the Centre's policies over the last 12 years would not be borne by industrialists but by farmers, labourers, small traders and the youth.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 19:23 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 19:23 IST
India NewsCongressNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiMSMEFinance Minister

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