Nishad community stands firmly with NDA for establishment of 'Ram Raj': Bhupender Yadav

Addressing a rally during the Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas' programme at the Ramabai Ambedkar ground here, Yadav said, "Nishad Samaj is an example of devotion, dedication and sacrifice. For this reason, during his journey to the forest, Lord Shri Ram embraced the people standing on the margins of the society at every step."

After the programme, the Union minister said in a post in Hindi on X, "The turnout at today's meeting showed that this community stands firmly with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the establishment of 'Ram Raj'."