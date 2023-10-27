Nishikant Dubey mocks Moitra, calls her 'Dubai Didi' over cross examination demand

Taking a jibe at Moitra over the typo, Dubey said, "The accused MP is so intoxicated by Dubai that even my name has been changed to Dubai in the letter written to the Chairman of the Ethics Committee. By changing my name, 'Mohtarma' has described her mental condition."

In another post on X, he said, "Dubai Didi asked for cross-examining some people. Under the rules of Lok Sabha, especially page 246 of the Kaul-Shakdher book, the witness is protected from court... Answers are needed on the question of (hampering) national security and corruption..."

According to the Practice and Procedure of Parliament by M N Kaul and S L Shakdher, a book which has compilation of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha which was quoted by Dubey, "witnesses, petitioners and their counsel, who appear before any House or any committee thereof, are protected under article 105(3) from suits and molestation in respect of what they say in the House or a Committee."

In a letter to Ethics panel chairperson Sonkar, Moitra said she looks forward to appearing before the Committee at any date chosen after November 5, 2023.