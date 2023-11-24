Nishikant Dubey takes dig at Mahua Moitra; says she breached confidentiality of Q&A's of panel

Taking aim at both Mahua and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, Dubey further said the law was unknown to both of them. “Perhaps a PA like Hiranandani did not read this and tell the accused corrupt MP? example of theft and embezzlement,” he said.



The privilege committee of the Parliament is investigating complaints placed by Dubey that Mahua traded the details of her MP login credentials with Hiranandani in exchange for money and gifts. Hiranandani has, since then, agreed to the accusations while Mahua has denied it.

Since the controversy broke out, the Lok Sabha has tweaked the protocols of the system and now PAs can no longer pose questions on behalf of Parliamentarians. They can now only save them as drafts and only the lawmakers have the permission to submit them.