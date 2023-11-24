Nishikant Dubey takes dig at Mahua Moitra; says she breached confidentiality of Q&A's of panel

New Delhi: New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday fired another salvo at TMC MP Mahua Moitra and said Moitra has breached the confidentiality of questions and answers of committees and this could end up influencing fluctuations in the stock markets and affecting national security.
In a post on X, where he shared a picture of a Parliament bulletin which states that answers to questions made by members should be confidential until it is presented in the House, Dubey said the order has clearly laid down the rule. “This is the order of the Lok Sabha, which clearly says that confidentiality means that the information should be limited to the MP only,” Dubey said in his post.
He added that revealing such information can affect changes in critical areas. “.. when the MP asks a question, the MP gets the answer one hour before the commencement of the Parliament, this affects the condition of the stock market and the company. Ups and downs, breach in the security of the country, playing with economic and security due to getting premature information about our relations with other countries,” his post further read.
Taking aim at both Mahua and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, Dubey further said the law was unknown to both of them. “Perhaps a PA like Hiranandani did not read this and tell the accused corrupt MP? example of theft and embezzlement,” he said.
The privilege committee of the Parliament is investigating complaints placed by Dubey that Mahua traded the details of her MP login credentials with Hiranandani in exchange for money and gifts. Hiranandani has, since then, agreed to the accusations while Mahua has denied it.
Since the controversy broke out, the Lok Sabha has tweaked the protocols of the system and now PAs can no longer pose questions on behalf of Parliamentarians. They can now only save them as drafts and only the lawmakers have the permission to submit them.