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NIT Rourkela develops multi-sensor AI system to track sleep posture

The automated system can reduce the workload of caregivers and allow continuous monitoring. At the same time, since it does not rely on visual imaging, it helps protect patient privacy.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 03:16 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 03:16 IST
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