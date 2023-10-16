Home
Homeindia

Nithari killing case: Both Moninder Singh Pandher and Surendra Koli acquitted; death sentence set aside

Koli was the prime suspect in 12 cases, while Pandher had two cases against him.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 06:56 IST

The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted Surinder Koli, the prime suspect in the 2005-2006 Noida serial murders case, or Nithari case.

Koli had been awarded the death sentence in all cases.

Along with him, Moninder Singh Pandher, another suspect who had two cases against him and was also sentenced to death was acquitted as well, Live Law reported.

The infamous murders came to light when skeletons were found in a drain near a house in Nithari, Noida. It was later found Pandher was the owner of the house, and Koli his domestic help, leading to the FIR mentioning both their names.

(Published 16 October 2023, 06:56 IST)
