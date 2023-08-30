Niti Aayog, Dept of Commerce red-flagged MSP hike citing WTO subsidy and inflation

“The increase suggested in MSP varies from 5.3 per cent in case of urad to more than 10 per cent in crops like cotton (long staple), sesamum and moong. If this much increase is given to MSP, it will be very difficult to keep food inflation in the stipulated range of 4-6 per cent, which is very important for macro-economic stability,” NITI Aayog wrote in a letter dated May 16.

“The cabinet note, in most cases, keeps prices at 1.5 times the projected cost for kharif season 2023-24. This also implies that the entire increase in MSP recommended by CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices) is on account of increase in projected cost. Anchoring CACP to 150 per cent of cost also implies that increase in cost is 50 per cent higher than the increase in MSP. In other words, it implies that a 6 to 10 per cent increase in MSP is based on the same percent increase in cost of production,” it said.

As per Niti Aayog, the actual data shows that the wages of agricultural workers are not rising and the increased price of urea has been absorbed by the Centre by increasing subsidies.

“The increase in price of diesel is also expected to be small between 2022-23 and 2023-24. Therefore, there is a need for close examination of projected cost which has necessitated 6 to 10 per cent increase in MSP. It is pertinent to mention that the cost considered by CACP is not actual, it is projected,” it pointed out.

Niti Aayog also stated that if the increase in cost of production is around 6-10 per cent, then the recommended raise in MSP is justified.

“According to CACP, labour shortage and rising wages are key concerns in Indian agriculture, and farm mechanisation could be a key strategy to overcome labour shortages. The commission recommends that collective/group ownership of machinery through self-help groups, cooperative societies, custom hiring centres, etc should be encouraged to make high-cost farm machinery and implements affordable to all classes of farmers at the doorstep,” the expenditure department wrote. “Supply side bottlenecks such as storage, warehouse infrastructure and transportation need to be addressed in a mission mode.”

Agriculture Ministry's take

The Agriculture Ministry did not respond to the pleas and concerns of various departments. Pertaining to the Niti Aayog report, the ministry stated in a Cabinet note that the CACP considers the cost of production and demand-supply status of various crops while recommending MSP.

“Increase in MSP for KMS 2023-24 is in the range of 5.3 per cent to 10.4 per cent and is essential to ensure remunerative prices for farmers, encouraging them to invest more in production and to ensure food security in the country. Higher MSP for crops such as oilseeds, pulses and Shree Anna aims to promote crop diversification,” said the ministry.

“All India weighted average cost of production is one of the important factors in the determination of MSP. While recommending its price policy, the CACP considers all costs in an inclusive manner. The Composite Input Price Index (CIPI) is based on the latest prices of major inputs like human labour, machine labour, fertilisers and manures, seeds, pesticides and irrigation. Increase in estimated cost of production over previous year varies from 6.13 per cent and 10.52 per cent,” the ministry said.

While responding to question on WTO commitments, the ministry said, “It is important to mention that while calculating the aggregate support, ‘inflation’ since 1986 has not been factored in. This leads to an understated External Reference Price (ERP) making the aggregate support overstated.”