'NITI only immoral power grab': Sena (UBT) leader takes dig after Shinde excluded from reshuffled NITI Aayog

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday (July 17) took a dig at the Modi government's decision for not including any leader of the Shinde-Sena faction in the newly-reconstituted NITI Aayog.
Taking it to her official X handle, Chaturvedi wrote: "No place for Shinde Sena in the reconstituted NITI Ayog. When ‘Niti’ is only immoral power grab, can understand the exclusion".
Chaturvedi's reaction comes a day after the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre reconstituted the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog to include four full-time members and 15 union ministers from BJP allies JD (U) and TDP— as either ex-officio members or special invitees.
The four ex-officio members will be Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture) and Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance).
According to an official notification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to be the chairperson and economist Suman K Bery will remain the vice-chairperson of the reconstituted Aayog.
"Embracing a vision for holistic development and innovation, NITI Aayog is on a journey of transformative initiatives that promise to redefine India's future", NITI Aayog posted on its official Facebook post.
The special invitees in the reconstituted NITI Aayog will be Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways), Jagat Prakash Nadda (Health), H D Kumaraswamy (Heavy Industries and Steel), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying).
Published 17 July 2024, 05:37 IST