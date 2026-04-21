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Nitin Gadkari calls for 100% ethanol blending in petrol to make India self-reliant in energy sector

Gadkari highlighted India’s heavy dependence on imported oil, which meets 87% of the country’s requirement.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariEthanolenergy sector

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