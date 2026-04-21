<p>New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> on Tuesday suggested that India should target 100 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in the near future to to become self-reliant in the energy sector.</p><p>“In the near future, India should aspire to achieve 100 per cent ethanol blending... Today, we are facing an energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, so it is necessary for us to become self-reliant in the energy sector, " he said while addressing an event. </p><p>He also noted that the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) III norms, set to take effect from April 1 next year, will have minimal impact on electric vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles.</p>.India saved 1.40 lakh crore foreign exchange due to use of ethanol-blended petrol : Nitin Gadkari.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched E20 petrol (20 per cent ethanol blend) in 2023. Indian vehicles can currently run on E20 with minor engine modifications to address corrosion and related issues. Countries like Brazil have already achieved 100 per cent ethanol blending.</p><p>Gadkari highlighted India’s heavy dependence on imported oil, which meets 87 per cent of the country’s requirement. "So we need to work on increasing production of alternative fuel and bio-fuel,” he said.</p><p>The minister described green hydrogen as the fuel of the future and stressed the importance of making it economically viable. “Transport of hydrogen fuel is a problem. Also, we need to produce 1 kg of hydrogen at $1 to make India an exporter of energy,” he added. </p><p>Addressing growing concerns on social media regarding E20, the minister claimed that the petroleum sector is lobbying against the ethanol blending initiative.</p>