<p>New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that no new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national%20highways">national highway </a>projects should be approved without 100 pet cent land acquisition.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin%20gadkari">Gadkari </a>made the remarks in view of several ongoing highway projects being delayed due to slow progress in land acquisition. </p><p>"Land acquisition, forest and environment clearance are major problems in highways projects. We had made it mandatory that without acquiring 90 per cent of the land no new national highway projects will be started. Now I think that without acquiring 100 per cent of the land, we should not give an appointed date for the new national highway projects," he said.</p>.Significant momentum in implementation of road projects in Madhya Pradesh due to improved Centre–State coordination: Union Road Transport Minister Shri Gadkari.<p>He was addressing the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards & Exhibitions on Viksit Bharat 2047 here.</p><p>Appointed date is the formal start date for highway projects, signalling that land acquisition and clearances are sufficiently in place for construction to begin.</p><p>According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways a total of 697 highway projects in the country were delayed, of which 35 per cent delays resulted from protracted land acquisition disputes. </p><p>Gadkari further said the ministry has highway assets worth Rs 15 lakh crore that can be monetised.</p><p>Further, Nitin Gadkari reiterated that consultants responsible for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for highway construction are the real culprits behind the poor quality of highways.</p><p>The minister suggested that retired NHAI officials should use their skills and start firms to prepare DPRs.</p><p>A DPR is a comprehensive blueprint for a road construction project, outlining all technical, financial and logistics details necessary for its execution.</p>