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Nitin Gadkari supports 100% land acquisition before approving new national highways

Gadkari made the remarks in view of several ongoing highway projects being delayed due to slow progress in land acquisition.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:19 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariNational Highways

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