Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Minister of Road Transport and Highways

The former BJP president -- closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- has won three consecutive times from the Nagpur seat, which houses the RSS headquarters.

On Sunday, he was inducted into the NDA government as a cabinet minister.

Gadkari's foray into national politics happened in 2009, when he was appointed the BJP president.

Since 2014, when Gadkari made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur and became a minister at the Centre, he has handled several portfolios like the micro, small and medium enterprises, shipping, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, rural development and panchayati raj.

He served as a member of the Maharashtra legislative council from the Nagpur Graduates' constituency from 1989 to 2014.