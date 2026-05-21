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Nitin Gadkari urges Indian firms to form joint ventures with US companies

Gadkari said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also exploring collaboration with US consultancy firms for road projects.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsUSIndiaNitin Gadkari

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