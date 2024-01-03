Experienced Nitish would make great I.N.D.I.A bloc convenor: Tejashwi

Asked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name having been proposed for PM candidate by AAP and TMC at the last I.N.D.I.A coalition meet a fortnight ago, Singh pointed out, "He has himself made it very clear that this was not the time to think of who will assume power. Our priority is to ensure that the BJP is defeated."

Asked about reports in a section of the press that the Congress, which is a junior partner in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan, has demanded nine out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, he said that decisions on the seat-sharing are taken by the top leadership of the party.