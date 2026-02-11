<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nitish-katara-murder-case-supreme-court-refuses-to-extend-interim-bail-of-convict-vikas-yadav-3743958">Vikas Yadav</a>, who is serving a 25-year jail term without remission for the murder of business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, seeking to be released from the prison on furlough.</p><p>The order was pronounced by Justice Ravinder Dudeja.</p><p>Yadav had challenged the jail authorities' October 29, 2025 order rejecting his furlough application.</p><p>Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentences.</p><p>Vikas is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin, Vishal Yadav, was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of Katara.</p>.Nitish Katara murder case: Supreme Court refuses to extend interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav.<p>The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas, as they belonged to different castes.</p><p>On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court awarded a 25-year jail term, without the benefit of remission, to Vikas Yadav and Vishal Yadav for their role in the sensational kidnapping and killing of Katara. Co-convict Sukhdev Yadav was given a 20-year jail term.</p><p>They were convicted and sentenced for kidnapping Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, 2002, and then killing him for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav.</p>