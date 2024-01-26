The many switches of Nitish Kumar

Once known for his good governance in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has come a long way from being called the "Sushasan Babu" to "Paltu Kumar"— a person switching sides.
The first time Kumar's proclivity to switch sides came to light was in 2013 when he decided to end JDU's 17-year-long political alliance with the saffron party— as he was unsettled by the BJP's choice of prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.
The longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat, just as Kumar was for Bihar, Modi was also known for his governance in the state. Kumar expressed his displeasure to the BJP over Modi's selection as the PM face, and after the saffron brigade decided to not change its decision, Kumar left the alliance.
Kumar and his party are also a key element in the I.N.D.I.A bloc's planned political showdown in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, speculations are rife that the Bihar Chief Minister is now likely to share the stage with PM Modi at a rally in Bettiah in the coming month, meaning Kumar might again be up for a switch, once again to the saffron party with which he's had an on-and-off relationship.
In 2014, after the BJP won the elections with a thumping majority, Kumar claimed the responsibility for JDU's defeat and stepped down from the chief minister's position appointing Jitam Ram Manjhi as the CM. Lalu Yadav's RJD and Congress supported Kumar's JDU and the latter survived the majority test in the Assembly— ultimately forming the JDU-Congress-RJD alliance, the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance helped Kumar win the state elections in 2015, paving way for Yadav's heir Tejashwi Yadav who was chosen the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.
Kumar, unsatisfied with RJD's significance in the alliance, again made headlines in 2016 when he leaned towards BJP's demonetisation and GST-related policies. While Kumar's inclination was not welcomed by the parties in alliance, he got another opportunity to gain the upper hand in the alliance after the CBI filed corruption cases against Lalu Yadav and his kin.
Kumar approached the alliance and asked for the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav who was also named in the CBI chargesheet. However, Lalu refused, and Kumar made the next switch in his political journey by rejoining the BJP where he was offered a top post.
After the Mahagathbandhan, despite being the CM, Kumar remained the second best in all alliances. With majority seats in the Assembly, BJP earned the upper hand in the alliance with JDU while Kumar was chosen the CM for the fourth time. He headed the council of 14 ministers including two Deputy Chief Ministers— Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, chosen by the BJP— given that the saffron party had bagged the majority seats back then.
A year into the alliance, Kumar raised objections over the BJP's National Register for Citizens amid his dissatisfaction over the appointment of two Deputy CMs in Bihar. After several differences, Kumar parted ways with the BJP in August 2022 and was welcomed by the RJD— again giving him the position of Bihar Chief Minister.
Currently, of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, the RJD has 79 seats while the JDU has 45, and the BJP has the majority 82. Kumar can form the government with a majority in alliance with the BJP, and continue to be the CM again. From 115 seats in the 2010 Bihar elections to 71 in 2015 to just 43 in 2020, JDU's strength in the Assembly has been on a slide.
It is yet to be seen how the politics in Bihar and around Kumar turns as the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are approaching.