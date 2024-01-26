The many switches of Nitish Kumar

Once known for his good governance in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has come a long way from being called the "Sushasan Babu" to "Paltu Kumar"— a person switching sides.

The first time Kumar's proclivity to switch sides came to light was in 2013 when he decided to end JDU's 17-year-long political alliance with the saffron party— as he was unsettled by the BJP's choice of prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

The longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat, just as Kumar was for Bihar, Modi was also known for his governance in the state. Kumar expressed his displeasure to the BJP over Modi's selection as the PM face, and after the saffron brigade decided to not change its decision, Kumar left the alliance.

Kumar and his party are also a key element in the I.N.D.I.A bloc's planned political showdown in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, speculations are rife that the Bihar Chief Minister is now likely to share the stage with PM Modi at a rally in Bettiah in the coming month, meaning Kumar might again be up for a switch, once again to the saffron party with which he's had an on-and-off relationship.