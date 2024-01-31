Nitish Kumar rejoining BJP is a psychological blow to I.N.D.I.A: Prashant Kishor

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar rejoining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) "is not as much as a tangible gain, but more of a psychological blow to the Opposition"— said poll strategist Prashant Kishor as he shared his insights on what Kumar's defection means for the Opposition.

Of the 243 seats in Bihar, a political party or an alliance will have to win at least half i.e., 122 seats to register majority and form a government in the north Indian state. With 78 seats— the BJP is dominant in Bihar politics currently, followed by RJD which has 79.

Kumar getting back into the NDA fold is not likely to fetch the BJP seats in the state, hinted Kishor in an interview with India Today. "It is not as much a tangible gain to BJP. By taking one of the architects of the (opposition) alliance out in Bihar, BJP has given a psychological blow to the Opposition [sic]", the poll strategist pointed.