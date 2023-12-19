Nitish loses cool in I.N.D.I.A meet after DMK requests translation of his Hindi speech

He told the DMK leaders that they should learn Hindi, which is the national language, and went on to say that the country has thrown the Britishers away long back and one should also shun the colonial remnants.

He did not allow his remarks to be translated and went on to say, “I am not for any post though some people are spreading such canards.”

Some Opposition leaders said Nitish was “angry at something” and was not seen as comfortable in the meeting. His party JD(U) has been insisting that he has all the qualities to be the Prime Ministerial face of the I.N.D.I.A bloc though there are other claimants too.

Nitish, who added fuel to speculation about his unease by skipping the joint press conference after the meeting, is also speculated to be keen on becoming the Convenor of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

His close aides claim that he initiated the first move for bringing Opposition parties together by first holding a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in April and then hosting the first meeting of the bloc in Patna in May this year.