India, China among leading contributors to rising NO2 emissions, find researchers

Bengaluru: Excess use of fertilisers for farming has been identified as the biggest contributor to an 'unprecedented’ rise in nitrous oxide (NO2) emissions. The impact of NO2 on global warming is estimated to be a staggering 300 times higher than carbon-di-oxide (CO2). What is more, the alarming spike in NO2 emissions has been attributed to India and China.

Commonly referred to as 'laughing gas’ what is worrisome about the rise in NO2 emissions is its markedly higher ability to trap heat compared to CO2. Equally worrisome is the longer lifespan of the NO2 gas – 120 years compared to just CO2's 12 years. The Global Nitrous Oxide Budget (1980-2020), collectively authored by 58 researchers spread across 15 countries, is a comprehensive study of NO2 emissions, data on which has been collated from all quantifiable sources, sinks, and perturbations, which have been broadly grouped under six categories.

Increased nitrogen emissions can lead to pollution of the soil, water, and air, which, in turn, has an adverse impact on the health and overall wellbeing of humanity. The researchers found that, between 1980 and 2020, 10 million tonnes of NO2 were released into the atmosphere, with agricultural activity accounting for most of it. In 2020, NO2 emissions resulting from agricultural activity touched eight million tonnes; researchers attributed this alarming rise to the use of fertilisers among farmers across the world to meet rising demand for food.

In 1980, farmers the world over used 60 million tonnes of commercial nitrogen fertilisers, while in 2020, this went up to 107 million tonnes. Not just nitrogen fertilisers, even animal manure contributed 101 million tonnes to the NO2 emissions in 2020.

"In the 1980s, Europe was the largest contributor to the global antropogenic NO2 emissions, accounting for 23.6% of it, followed by China (11.6%), South Asia (8%), the United States of America (7.8%), and Russia (7.3%). During the period – 1980s to the 2010s – that was considered for the study, Europe and Russia registered the largest decline in anthropogenic NO2 emissions, going from 23.6% to 7.3%, and from 11.8% to 4.3% respectively,” the report stated.

China and countries of South Asia, in contrast, registered the biggest increase in NO2 emissions. "The rate of increase in anthropogenic NO2 emissions from China and South Asia contributed respectively 40% and 30% to the rise in the world's tally,” the report claimed.

Executive Director of the Global Carbon Project Josep Canadell said that the rise in NO2 emissions continued to rise with each passing year. "(It is) more than 30% higher than the average rate of increase in the previous decade. While some regions have been successful in implementing nitrogen reduction initiatives, we have nevertheless found that the rate of NO2 accumulation in the atmosphere this decade has accelerated,” he added.

Lead author of the report, and Professor of Global Sustainability at Boston College Haniq Tian stressed the need to study NO2 emissions more frequently. "The rise in NO2 emissions is happening when there should actually be a reduction in the emission of global greenhouse gases, moving gradually towards net zero emissions, if we are to have any chance of avoiding the worst consequences of climate change,” he said.

The researchers said that NO2 fluxes from atmospheric CO2, mature forest conversion, and burning of biomass, were poorly understood phenomena, and not accurately quantified. They stressed the need for more advanced inventory of sources, and sinks, if notable progress was to be made towards realising the objectives of the Paris Agreement.