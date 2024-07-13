NMC directs all medical colleges to set up 'tobacco cessation centres'

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed medical colleges across the country to set up 'tobacco cessation centres' to combat the adverse effects of tobacco use and promote public health.

This initiative aims to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure by integrating specialised services for tobacco cessation into the educational and healthcare framework, a circular issued by the NMC on Friday stated.

"In line with its commitment to promoting public health and combating the adverse effects of tobacco use, the government has decided to establish tobacco cessation centres in medical colleges across the country," it said.