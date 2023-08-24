NMC puts on hold its regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs, bar them from endorsing any drug brand

"That for removal of doubts, it is clarified that the National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, shall not be operative and effective till further Gazette Notification on the subject by the National Medical Commission."

The commission also said that it adopts and makes effective with immediate effect the 'Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002', as if the same have been made by the commission by virtue of the powers vested under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

"That for removal of doubts, it is clarified that Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, shall come into force with immediate effect," the notification by NMC said.