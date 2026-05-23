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'No absolute bar on Allahabad HC granting bail after Supreme Court cancellation, but must cite fresh grounds'

The court also stressed that bail orders must reflect proper reasoning and not merely state 'facts and circumstances of the case' without substantive analysis.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:31 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAllahabad High Courtbail

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