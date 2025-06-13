<p>A bride in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city refused to go ahead with her marriage after complaining that air-conditioners were not provided at the venue arranged by the groom's family. </p><p>According to the police, the bride arrived in Shamshabad town and complained about about feeling suffocated in the scorching heat. </p><p>Describing it as an “unacceptable and inhumane situation” the bride demanded air-conditioning at the venue. </p><p>What followed was beyond imaginable. </p><p>This led to a heated argument between the two both parties before the bride decided to call off the wedding alleging that the groom's family was humiliating them.</p><p>The bride reportedly told her parents that in a household where there is no respect for her and basic demands cannot be met her life would “become hell”.</p><p>With the parties coming to blows at each other, police had to intervene.</p><p>According to a report in <a href="https://theprint.in/india/no-air-conditioning-no-marriage-agra-bride-walks-out-on-wedding-dowry-case-follows/2652585/">The Print</a>, though the police tried to broker truce, it did not work out as the bride went back to her home with her family.</p><p>Later, the bride’s mother has also lodged a formal complaint at the police station, alleging a high dowry demand from the groom’s family. </p><p>“When all efforts to mitigate the dispute failed, the family decided to pay the groom’s side whatever expense they had incurred in arranging the wedding. Once the payment was made, the family left the wedding venue,” the relative told the publication.</p><p>Hindustan Biradari (a social organisation) Vice President Vishal Sharma described the situation as more of an environment crisis, than a social stigma</p><p>“This is not just a social issue, it's a direct consequence of climate change. Heat is no longer just an inconvenience; it has become a force that determines the quality of life and relationships. There'll be more such cases in the coming years if we don't take environmental disasters and extreme heat seriously," he said. </p>