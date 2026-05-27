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'No answers, no accountability, no shame': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'tampering' of CBSE exam results

Urging CBSE students and their parents to share his video, he said they should ask the government and the Prime Minister why and by whom was Coempt given the CBSE contract.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiPM ModiCBSECBSE ExamTampering

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