No attempt to remove Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been successful

The Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution passed by the House through a simple majority. Article 94C of the Constitution has provisions for such a move.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 10:16 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 10:16 IST
