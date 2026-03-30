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No 'Bahujan' representation in senior leadership of institutions, fighting this discrimination: Rahul Gandhi

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha vowed to ensure that every section of society secures equal participation and representation in every institution across the nation.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

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