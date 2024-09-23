No bigger insult than Ravanas of liquor scam comparing themselves to Ram & Lakshman: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

His comments come after AAP's Manish Sisodia, recalling how CBI tried to turn him against Arvind Kejriwal, said no Ravana could separate Lakshman from Ram.

Sisodia, at a party event called Janata ki Adalat (People's Court), said "They tried to break me. I was told that Arvind Kejriwal had framed me. They told the court that Arvind Kejriwal named Manish Sisodia. I was told in the jail, 'name Kejriwal, you will be saved'."

He added, "I was told, 'switch over', ' they will get you killed in jail'. I was told to think about myself, and that no one thinks about anyone in politics. I was told to think about my family, my ailing wife, and my son who is in college. I told them that you are trying to separate Laxman from Ram. No Raavan in the world has the power to do that. For 26 years, Arvind Kejriwal has been my brother and political mentor," continuing, "They could neither break us from within nor break up the party."

Kejriwal had also accused CBI sources of telling the media that he had put the entire blame on Manish Sisodia which was, according to him, a complete falsehood. "I have not given any statement that Sisodia is guilty or anyone else is guilty. I have said Sisodia is innocent, AAP is innocent, and I am innocent," he had told the court.