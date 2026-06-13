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'No candidate’s score is normalised': NTA issues clarification on CUET (PG) rescheduled exams

In a statement, the exam body said that it was responding to queries on social media about some CUET (PG) 2026 subjects being held on more than one date, and about normalisation not being applied.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsNational Testing AgencyCUET

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