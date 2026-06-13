'No candidate’s score is normalised': NTA issues clarification on CUET (PG) rescheduled exams

<p>New Delhi: Responding to queries on social media, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency</a> on Saturday clarified that marks of students who appeared for rescheduled exams of the CUET-PG entrance were not normalised. Over 565 students from Meghalaya had to sit for the rescheduled exams due to unrest in Tura when the first exam took place. </p><p>In a statement, the exam body said that it was responding to queries on social media about some CUET (PG) 2026 subjects being held on more than one date, and about normalisation not being applied. </p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA announced ‘student-friendly’ measures ahead of June 21 re-exam.<p>“In March 2026, due to the law-and-order disruption at Tura (Meghalaya), and the security situation at certain overseas centres, 565 candidates across 28 subjects could not appear on their originally scheduled dates, for reasons entirely beyond their control. Accordingly, NTA rescheduled the examination for these 565 candidates only on 29th and 30th March 2026, purely as a welfare measure,” the statement read. </p> .<p>It further said that for CUET-PG, its policy is to report absolute marks for every candidate in every subject. “No candidate’s score is normalised – not in the main examination, not in the reschedule. There was therefore nothing the rescheduled candidates were exempted from; they were scored on exactly the same basis as everyone else,” the statement further read. </p><p>The NTA reasoned that normalisation across these two varied groups will be statistically meaningless due to the scale.</p>.<p> For instance, while around 16,000 candidates appeared in English, 120 sat for the rescheduled exam. In the case of Political Science while 26,000 took the main exam, 100 took the rescheduled test, and in History against 13,600 students, less than 80 sat for the rescheduled test. “A cohort of a hundred cannot be statistically normalised against tens of thousands,” it said. </p><p>“The reschedule used approved question papers that were finalised earlier by subject experts, who certified that they were of difficulty equivalent to the papers used in the main examination for the same subjects,” it said, adding that a candidate's score is computed on an “identical, absolute-marks” basis. </p>