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No cash at highway toll plazas from April 10: Transport ministry

The move is aimed at reducing long queues at toll gates and make highway travel smoother for commuters.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:05 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:05 IST
India NewsToll plazaUnion Ministry of Road Transport and Highwayshighways

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