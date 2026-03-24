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No central data on racial bias against people from Northeast: Govt in Lok Sabha

Rai said the National Crime Records Bureau compiles and publishes crime data received from states and UTs in its 'Crime in India' reports, which are available till 2023.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsLok SabhaNortheast

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