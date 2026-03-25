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'No change, avoid panic buying': Govt dismisses reports of 35-day waiting period for LPG refill

It also urged consumers not to resort to panic booking, assuring that there is sufficient LPG supply to meet demand.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:33 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:33 IST
India NewsLPGWest AsiaMiddle East

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