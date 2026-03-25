<p>Amid concerns over LPG supply due to the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has rejected claims that the waiting period between consecutive 14.2-kg cylinder refill bookings has been extended from 25 to 35 days.</p><p><br>In an official clarification, the ministry said reports circulating in sections of the media and on social platforms about changes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG refill</a> norms are incorrect, adding that there has been no revision in the existing rules.</p><p><br>According to the ministry, the minimum gap between two refill bookings continues to be: 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas.</p><p><br>It also urged consumers not to resort to panic booking, assuring that there is sufficient LPG supply to meet demand.</p>.<p>The clarification follows widespread reports suggesting that the Centre had increased the refill gap to 35 days as part of measures to manage supply constraints. Some reports attributed the move to oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil, as part of a broader strategy to handle the situation.</p><p><br>Earlier reports had also indicated that the waiting period varies depending on the type of connection and cylinder size.</p><p>According to reports, the waiting time for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries was extended by 20 days to 45 days, while the booking gap for 5-kg cylinders under the scheme was set at 16 days.</p><p><br>However, the latest clarification from the MoPNG makes it clear that there has been no change in the regulation, and the refill gap remains unchanged at 25 days in urban areas.</p>