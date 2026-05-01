<p>New Delhi: Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines remained unchanged on Friday as state-owned oil companies decided to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect airlines and consumers, IndianOil said.</p>.<p>Retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders have also been kept steady, insulating consumers from international price volatility.</p>.<p>In a statement, IOC said there has been no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public.</p>.<p>ATF prices are, as per practice, revised on the 1st of every month based on input cost.</p>.<p>While no change has been made in rates for domestic airlines, there has been an increase in prices for international carriers.</p>.Supreme Court slams Centre for not filing affidavit on plea to control 'unpredictable' airfares.<p>IOC said that retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for consumers, who account for nearly 90 per cent of total consumption. Similarly, prices of domestic LPG (14.2-kg cylinders) for about 33 crore consumers have not been altered. Prices of kerosene distributed under the public distribution system (PDS) also remained unchanged.</p>.<p>Overall, around 80 per cent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers, the statement said.</p>.<p>Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments, which account for a relatively small share of consumption and are subject to routine monthly adjustments based on global benchmarks, IOC said.</p>.<p>Prices of bulk and commercial LPG cylinders (less than 1 per cent of total consumption) have been revised, while bulk diesel and ATF for international airline operations have been increased, it said without elaborating.</p>.<p>At the same time, nearly 4 per cent of petroleum products have witnessed a price decrease, reflecting fluctuations in global markets.</p>.<p>In overall terms, about 80 per cent of products saw no change, 4 per cent recorded a decrease, and 16 per cent - largely industrial fuels - registered an increase in prices.</p>.<p>IOC said the measures reflect a calibrated approach by oil marketing companies to align with global trends while protecting domestic consumers and maintaining economic stability. </p>