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No change in ATF price for domestic airlines; petrol, diesel, LPG rates steady

Retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders have also been kept steady, insulating consumers from international price volatility.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 01:25 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 01:25 IST
India NewsdieselPetrol

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