No coercive action for two weeks against Hyderabad University professor over remarks on Manipur

The bench said the petitioner was being granted two weeks to avail remedies available under the law.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, on behalf of Hausing, submitted that the situation in Manipur is very tense and claimed that some professors have fled the state.

The top court noted that on narration of facts, a criminal complaint has been instituted in the court of CJM, Imphal, directing the issuance of summons to the petitioner on July 6 and thereafter, a further order has been passed later in the month.

The bench also noted that another complaint has been filed concerning enrolment in the electoral roll.

With regard to the FIR, the bench said, it would be open for petitioner to seek anticipatory bail from the appropriate court.

The top court order came on a plea by Hausing to quash the summons and criminal proceedings initiated against him by a Manipur court shortly after the interview.

Hausing has been accused of various offences including promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings under the IPC.

Earlier in the month, the apex court had directed the constitution of a committee of three former women judges to oversee the relief work, rehabilitation, compensation, and healing in Manipur. The top court also appointed Dattatray Padsalgikar IPS, former Maharashtra DGP, and Mumbai Police Commissioner, as the overseeing officer, who will report back to the court.

According to the Manipur government, 6,523 FIRs have been registered from May to July in Manipur following the strife.