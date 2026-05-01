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No cognisable offence made out against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma: Supreme Court on hate speech row

The court affirmed the Delhi High Court's findings, which stated the BJP leaders' remarks did not incite communal violence or public disorder.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtAnurag Thakurhate speechParvesh Verma

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