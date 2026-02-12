Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: What happens now?

The no-confidence motion against the Speaker is likely to be taken up on March 9, the first day of the second phase of Parliament's Budget Session
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsLok SabhaIndia PoliticsOm BirlaExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us