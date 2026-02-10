No-confidence motion: Om Birla to stay away from Lok Sabha proceedings till decision made on Opposition's notice

<p>New Delhi: Even as the notice for no-confidence against Lok Sabha Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/119-mps-submit-notice-seeking-removal-of-om-birla-as-lok-sabha-speaker-3893786">Om Birla has been submitted</a> to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, sources said that Birla has taken a decision to not enter the House or sit on the Speaker’s chair until a motion to remove him from the post is brought up for discussion and voting in the House. The matter is likely to be taken up by March 9. </p><p>As per Parliamentary rules, the Speaker should not be in the chair while the motion is being discussed. However, Birla has decided not to attend proceedings starting Tuesday.</p>.Time to impeach Rahul Gandhi, Congress from politics: BJP on notice against LS Speaker Om Birla.<p>Although there is no such compulsion as per the Lok Sabha rules and procedures, Birla has voluntarily decided not to go to the House, LS Secretariat sources said. “Efforts are being made from both the government and the opposition to persuade him, but he is firm on his decision and will not go to the House,” sources said. </p><p>There are speculations that the motion to remove the Speaker may be brought in the House on March 9, the first day of the second phase of the Budget Session. If this happens, the motion will first need to be supported by at least 50 MPs. The Opposition’s notice has signatures of 119 MPs. </p>.Speaker Om Birla had grave concerns over PM Modi's security: Lok Sabha Secretariat sources.<p>Birla has directed the Lok Sabha Secretary-General to review the no-confidence notice against him and take appropriate action. The notice, which invoked Article 94(c) of the Constitution, was submitted by Congress Deputy Lok Sabha leader Gaurav Gogoi. Article 94(c) lays down provision for the removal of the Speaker.</p><p>Sources said that Birla has taken moral responsibility after some MPs expressed distrust in his handling of the House. In the last, Birla had stopped coming to the House in 2023 due to continuous disruptions, but restarted after assurances were given. </p>