Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No-confidence motion: Om Birla to stay away from Lok Sabha proceedings till decision made on Opposition's notice

Although there is no such compulsion as per the Lok Sabha rules and procedures, Birla has voluntarily decided not to go to the House, LS Secretariat sources said.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok SabhaOm Birlano-confidence motion

Follow us on :

Follow Us