Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No-confidence motion: Speaker Birla not to preside over Lok Sabha proceedings till matter settles

Birla has a constitutional right to defend himself in the House if the resolution is discussed in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 15:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsLok SabhaOm Birlano-confidence motion

Follow us on :

Follow Us