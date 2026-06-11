No contact with families of Indian seafarers who died in strike on oil tanker: FSUI

<p>Mumbai: There has been no contact with families of the three Indian seafarers who died on board an oil tanker after a US military strike off the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman coast</a>, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said on Thursday.</p>.<p>“We will be receiving detailed information about the seafarers later in the day,” FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav said.</p>.<p>The Palau-flagged MT Settebello, carrying the Indian crew members, was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire on board.</p>.<p>The tanker had 28 crew members on board at the time, including 24 Indians. Precision munitions were fired into the ship's engine room after it allegedly failed to follow directions.</p>.<p>“The three Indians are from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh,” Yadav said.</p>.<p>Communication with the vessel has been disrupted and details are still being verified, he said.</p>.Fire breaks out on oil tanker with 24 Indian crew off Oman coast.<p>“We have not yet established the connection with the family members. We are still waiting some information from Oman,” he said.</p>.<p>“Whenever we will reach the family members, their first question will be whether they will be able to see the faces of their loved ones,” he added.</p>.<p>Yadav said US naval forces may have been aware of the nationality of those on board the vessel.</p>.<p>“So many statements have come from US President Donald Trump. It is not going to benefit seafarers,” he said.</p>