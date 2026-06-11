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No contact with families of Indian seafarers who died in strike on oil tanker: FSUI

The Palau-flagged MT Settebello, carrying the Indian crew members, was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire on board.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsOmanSeaOil TankerStrait of Hormuz

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