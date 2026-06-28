No contributory negligence for car driver who rammed unmarked stationary truck at night: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court"> Supreme Court </a>has ruled that a car driver cannot be held contributorily negligent for crashing into a truck parked on a busy Delhi road in the dead of night without any parking lights, reflectors, or warning signs, holding the truck driver and owner primarily responsible for the fatal accident.</p><p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria delivered the verdict while dismissing an appeal by Oriental Insurance Company and partly allowing the plea of the claimants in a 2013 motor accident case that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Chartered Accountancy student.</p><p>The June 23, 2026 judgment underscores the duty of vehicle owners and drivers to ensure road safety, particularly when leaving heavy vehicles on public roads during low-visibility hours, and reinforces the principle that claims of contributory negligence cannot be sustained on mere assumptions without credible evidence.</p><p>The court observed that when a heavy vehicle is left unattended on the road in pre-dawn hours without any precautionary measures, it creates a serious hazard to other road users. </p><p>The mere fact that the car hit the truck from behind does not automatically imply negligence on the part of the car driver, especially when the truck owner failed to produce evidence supporting a proper parking claim, it said.</p>.Justice P S Narasimha to be part of Supreme Court Collegium after Justice J K Maheshwari's retirement.<p>The accident occurred around 3 am on June 11, 2013, near Andrews Ganj Bus Stop on the BRT Corridor in Delhi. </p><p>Akash Kumar, a promising young student pursuing CA (Final) and undergoing articleship, was travelling in a Wagon-R car driven by his roommate Nikhil Kumar Jain when it collided with the stationary truck. </p><p>The vehicle was positioned in the middle of the road without any indicators or cautionary signs, making it virtually invisible in the darkness.</p><p>The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) had held the truck driver negligent, rejected the insurer’s plea of contributory negligence, and awarded a compensation of Rs 81.21 lakh with 9 per cent interest. </p><p>The Delhi High Court upheld the decision, prompting cross-appeals before the Supreme Court.</p><p>The apex court noted that the eyewitness testimony of the injured car driver remained unshaken, establishing the complete absence of warning measures. </p><p>It drew an adverse inference against the truck owner for not stepping into the witness box to substantiate claims of mechanical issues or proper parking on the extreme left.</p><p>“A stationary vehicle occupying the road in the dead of night without any warning indication poses an evident hazard to road users,” the bench emphasised.</p><p>On the quantum of compensation, the court refused to interfere with the Tribunal’s assessment of the deceased’s future earning potential, describing it as liberal yet evidence-based. </p><p>However, it enhanced the total compensation by Rs 80,000 towards ‘filial consortium’ for the parents, noting that the Motor Vehicles Act is a beneficial legislation and conventional heads of compensation cannot be overlooked.</p><p>The court directed the insurer to pay the enhanced amount of Rs 82.01 lakh within four weeks.</p>