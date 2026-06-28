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No contributory negligence for car driver who rammed unmarked stationary truck at night: Supreme Court

The June judgment underscores the duty of vehicle owners and drivers to ensure road safety, particularly when leaving heavy vehicles on public roads during low-visibility hours
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAccident

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