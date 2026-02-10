Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No copies of Naravane's memoir have gone into publication: Penguin India warns of legal action over copyright infringement

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR over the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 03:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 20:30 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiPenguin booksLt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane

Follow us on :

Follow Us