No correlation between coalition govts and GDP growth

Incidentally, the second lowest GDP growth during Modi’s tenure so far was in 2019-20, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic. Real GDP growth came in at 3.9% that year. Many economists hold the view that this was due to a global slowdown, piling on to the slow recovery of the rural and informal sectors after the ‘double whammy’ of demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Service Tax within months of each other, earlier in November 2016 and July 2017, respectively.

The average growth under Modi (excluding two years of Covid) is slightly above the average GDP growth of India when it was governed by the United Progressive Alliance government under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Real GDP growth averaged 6.8%, while nominal GDP growth averaged 14.2%.

The Congress had just 141 seats out of 543 during UPA I (2004-2009) and 206 seats during UPA II. Hence it was more dependent on allies like the Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and others. There were frequent disagreements over policy, and Singh had to go through a vote of confidence in 2008 over the India-US nuclear deal.

However, India was one of the world’s booming economies and an investment destination during those years as well. The lowest growth rate was in 2008-09 at 3.1%, the year of the global financial crisis.

Incidentally, the nominal GDP growth that year was the second highest during Singh’s tenure, a clear indication that inflation and skyrocketing prices were some of the UPA government’s biggest challenges. However, even during the 'policy paralysis' years towards the end of UPA's tenure, when it was rocked by multiple scandals, growth did not slip below 5%.